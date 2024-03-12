Dhaka working to repatriate fled Myanmar security personnel  

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (12 March) said Dhaka is keeping communication with Myanmar authorities to send back the fresh 177 Myanmar security personnel those took shelter in Bangladesh amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in the neighbouring country.

"Yesterday, 177 (Myanmar) border guards entered here. With them, some civilians also entered but they were pushed back … like previous occasion, this time we are discussing with Myanmar to send back their security personnel," he told the reporters at the Foreign Ministry.

The security personnel from Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) crossed the border near Naikhyangchari in Bandarban yesterday and sought shelter in Bangladesh amid their ongoing conflict with the ethnic rebel group Arakan Army.

Replying to a query, the foreign minister said that Dhaka is in touch with Myanmar authorities and if required the Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh will be summoned.

Earlier, Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim made a courtesy call on foreign minister at the Foreign Ministry.

Regarding his meeting with the Malaysian envoy, the minister said they discussed on various issues related to bilateral matters while laying emphasis on increasing trade and commerce relations.

"We discussed on how Malaysia can increase the investment at the special economic zones in Bangladesh," he said.

Mahmud said they also discussed various issues related to the labour market in Malaysia as well as welfare of the expatriate Bangladeshi workers currently residing in the South East Asian country.