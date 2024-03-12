Dhaka working to repatriate fled Myanmar security personnel  

Bangladesh

BSS
12 March, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 07:35 pm

Related News

Dhaka working to repatriate fled Myanmar security personnel  

BSS
12 March, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 07:35 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (12 March) said Dhaka is keeping communication with Myanmar authorities to send back the fresh 177 Myanmar security personnel those took shelter in Bangladesh amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in the neighbouring country.

"Yesterday, 177 (Myanmar) border guards entered here. With them, some civilians also entered but they were pushed back … like previous occasion, this time we are discussing with Myanmar to send back their security personnel," he told the reporters at the Foreign Ministry.    

The security personnel from Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) crossed the border near Naikhyangchari in Bandarban yesterday and sought shelter in Bangladesh amid their ongoing conflict with the ethnic rebel group Arakan Army.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Replying to a query, the foreign minister said that Dhaka is in touch with Myanmar authorities and if required the Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh will be summoned.   

Earlier, Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim made a courtesy call on foreign minister at the Foreign Ministry. 

Regarding his meeting with the Malaysian envoy, the minister said they discussed on various issues related to bilateral matters while laying emphasis on increasing trade and commerce relations.

"We discussed on how Malaysia can increase the investment at the special economic zones in Bangladesh," he said.       

Mahmud said they also discussed various issues related to the labour market in Malaysia as well as welfare of the expatriate Bangladeshi workers currently residing in the South East Asian country. 

Top News

Myanmar security forces / Repatriation / Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

4h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

3h | Videos
Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

4h | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

5h | Videos
What risks for depositors in bank merger

What risks for depositors in bank merger

2h | Videos