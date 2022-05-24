Dhaka wants UN actions to ensure early repatriation of Rohingyas

Bangladesh

UNB
24 May, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 04:40 pm

Photo: BSS.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the United Nations (UN) to take practical actions to ensure early repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar. 
 
He also underscored the importance of starting the work of UN bodies in Bhasan Char following up the signing of a MoU between the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR in October 2021. 
 
Momen made the call when newly appointed Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Gwyn Lewis presented her credentials to the foreign minister at State guesthouse Padma on Tuesday. 
 
She handed over a letter from Secretary General Antonio Guterres, thereby officially entering into her new role by succeeding Mia Seppo. 
 
The foreign minister welcomed Lewis to Bangladesh and expressed deep appreciation for long-standing cooperation between Government of Bangladesh and the UN in diverse fields ranging from development, peace and women empowerment. 
 
Minister Momen briefly touched upon the historical root and background of Rohingya crisis. 
 
He thanked the UN bodies for standing beside Bangladesh with humanitarian assistance. 
 
The foreign minister highlighted the need for increased efforts from UN and other stakeholders to increase and maintain worldwide awareness about the plight of the Rohingya people. 
 
Lewis thanked the government for the warm reception given to her. 
 
She lauded the Government for its stellar performance in all developmental aspects. 
 
The two dignitaries also discussed other issues of importance, such as- the need for global climate financing and Bangladesh's crucial role in UN Peacekeeping operations etc. 
 
The Foreign Minister expressed Bangladesh's readiness to send more peacekeepers to UN peacekeeping missions. 
 
Gwyn Lewis, an Irish national, has been working with the UN for around 20 years, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 
 
Her prior assignments include working as the director of UNRWA Affairs (UN Relief and Works Agency) in Palestine. 

