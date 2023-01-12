Dhaka South mayor for IoT-based traffic signalling system

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Thursday said they will take initiatives to establish an Internet of things or IoT-based traffic signalling system in the city with an aim to ease congestion as well as save working hours, said a press release.

"For the sake of a better business and investment environment, we will work to make Dhaka a smart city," he said during a meeting with the newly-elected office-bearers of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at the Nagar Bhaban in the capital.

The DCCI delegation, led by its President Md Sameer Sattar, said it will cooperate with the city corporation to this end, the release reads.

"Huge traffic congestion in the city badly affects our daily commuting, burns energy, loses working hours, and increases costs of doing business. We want to get rid of this situation," said Sameer Sattar.

The Internet of things or IoT is defined as a network of web-enabled devices capable of sending, receiving, and acting on the data they acquire from the physical world using sensors, processors and other hardware devices of the embedded systems.

In IoT-based traffic signalling systems, sensors installed in strategic locations collect data on real-time congestion and help improve signalling systems or determine alternative routes.

Sameer Sattar also urged the city corporation to automate trade licence-related services or establish a city corporation booth related to the services at the DCCI office, according to the press release.

Besides, the president calls for facilitating trade licence issuance for startups having no commercial address.

In response, Fazle Noor Taposh said people will be able to pay trade licence fees online soon after the implementation of the National Payment Gateway. He also proposed that a seven-day camp be organised at the DCCI office so0 that the DCCI members can avail of trade licence renewal services easily.

The Dhaka South mayor said the city corporation is determined to better the business environment in the city. "We have so far earned Tk879 crore since June 2022 without any increase in taxes," he added.