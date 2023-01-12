Dhaka South mayor for IoT-based traffic signalling system

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 09:57 pm

Related News

Dhaka South mayor for IoT-based traffic signalling system

Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said this yesterday during a meeting with newly-elected Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry office bearers

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 09:57 pm
Dhaka South mayor for IoT-based traffic signalling system

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Thursday said they will take initiatives to establish an Internet of things or IoT-based traffic signalling system in the city with an aim to ease congestion as well as save working hours, said a press release.

"For the sake of a better business and investment environment, we will work to make Dhaka a smart city," he said during a meeting with the newly-elected office-bearers of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at the Nagar Bhaban in the capital.

The DCCI delegation, led by its President Md Sameer Sattar, said it will cooperate with the city corporation to this end, the release reads.

"Huge traffic congestion in the city badly affects our daily commuting, burns energy, loses working hours, and increases costs of doing business. We want to get rid of this situation," said Sameer Sattar.

The Internet of things or IoT is defined as a network of web-enabled devices capable of sending, receiving, and acting on the data they acquire from the physical world using sensors, processors and other hardware devices of the embedded systems.

In IoT-based traffic signalling systems, sensors installed in strategic locations collect data on real-time congestion and help improve signalling systems or determine alternative routes.

Sameer Sattar also urged the city corporation to automate trade licence-related services or establish a city corporation booth related to the services at the DCCI office, according to the press release. 

Besides, the president calls for facilitating trade licence issuance for startups having no commercial address.

In response, Fazle Noor Taposh said people will be able to pay trade licence fees online soon after the implementation of the National Payment Gateway. He also proposed that a seven-day camp be organised at the DCCI office so0 that the DCCI members can avail of trade licence renewal services easily.

The Dhaka South mayor said the city corporation is determined to better the business environment in the city. "We have so far earned Tk879 crore since June 2022 without any increase in taxes," he added.

Top News

DSCC Mayor Taposh / Traffic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'