Dhaka North’s Emergency Operation Centre will work 24/7 to address civic problems

The Emergency Operation Centre of Dhaka North, which has been established under the Urban Resilience Project funded by the World Bank, will serve 24/7 to address various problems, including managing natural disasters, emergency response, and rescue operations.

"The centre will play an important role in delivering civic services to the people and reducing public suffering," said Md Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North, while inaugurating the state-of-the-art emergency operation centre on Monday.

The mayor said emergency response and rescue operations will be conducted from the emergency command centre which will operate as a central command centre regularly throughout the year. The centre will centrally track waterlogging conditions, garbage trucks, and mosquito abatement workers, and the "Shobar Dhaka" app will monitor complaints filed by citizens regarding canals, pavements and foot over bridges, escalators, smart street lights, and more.

If city dwellers take pictures of any problem and report it through the app, the problem will be addressed quickly from the centre.

A team of 314 members participating in Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange Bangladesh-2022 was present during the inauguration of the emergency centre. This team includes 53 senior officers of the army of 27 countries, members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, and representatives of various NGOs.

