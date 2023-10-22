Navy to join hands with Dhaka North to modernise canals

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 10:34 pm

Representational image. Photos: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Representational image. Photos: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

The Bangladesh Navy will team up with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) for the modernisation and sustainable development of the canals in Dhaka North.

This was confirmed at a meeting between DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan at Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan on Sunday.

During the meeting, Mayor Atiqul said that following the handover of canals from Dhaka Wasa, digging and cleaning activities are currently underway to free the canals from illegal encroachments.

"Canals are essential to tackle waterlogging in the city. Ensuring the flow of water in the canal and arranging the movement of boats will play a major role in decongesting the traffic," he said.

Mentioning that the canals must be protected to save Dhaka city, Atiqul sought technical support from the Navy for modernisation of the canals and planned greening of its banks.

"I hope that if the Bangladesh Navy works jointly with the DNCC in this regard, it will be possible to ensure sustainable development by modernising the canals."

The Navy chief also expressed optimism to cooperate with DNCC in beautifying the canals.

DNCC CEO Md Selim Reza, Navy Commander of Dhaka Naval Area Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-Ul-Azim, DNCC Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore SM Sharif-Ul Islam were present.

