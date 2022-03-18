Dhaka, Delhi to work together for better future: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
18 March, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 10:46 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Delhi to work together for better future: PM Hasina

UNB
18 March, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 10:46 pm
Dhaka, Delhi to work together for better future: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh and India would continue to work together to realise the collective aspirations of their citizens.

"I am confident (about that)," she said, expressing her thanks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for evacuating some Bangladeshi nationals, along with the Indians, who were stranded in Sumy Oblast of war-torn Ukraine.

The wholehearted cooperation that the Indian government has been extending in this regard is a "testament to the unique and enduring relationship" that the two countries have been enjoying over the years, she said in a recent letter to Modi.

"I gratefully recall your visit to Bangladesh during the celebration of the birth centenary of our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, last year," Hasina mentioned in the 15 March letter.

Hasina wished Modi good health and a very happy Holi.

Top News / South Asia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Dhaka-Delhi ties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

10h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

11h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

13h | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

1d | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

1d | Videos
Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

1d | Videos
'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh