Dhaka condemns terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 08:37 pm



Dhaka condemns terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran

The Bangladesh government has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the holy Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraj in Iran on Sunday (13 August), the second attack on the same shrine within less than a year that claimed two innocent lives and injured many.

Bangladesh considers the attacks on innocent pilgrims and religious sites as the senseless and cowardice acts and expresses its solidarity with the people of Iran against such heinous attacks, a foreign ministry press statement said on Wednesday (16 August).

"Bangladesh firmly rejects all forms of terrorism and stands with international community in opposing terrorism," it said.

The government of Bangladesh further extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Iran.

On Sunday, a terrorist went on a shooting spree at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year. On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.

Foreign Ministry / terrorist attack / Iran

