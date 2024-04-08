Dentist on life support after teen gang attack in Ctg

A 60-year-old dentist is battling for his life after sustaining severe head injuries in an attack by a group of teenagers while trying to protect his son from an assault by the gang.

Dr Korban Ali has been practicing dentistry in the No 2 Gate area of Chattogram for a long time.

The incident took place last Friday (5 April) in West Feroz Shah Colony area under Akbar Shah police station of the post city. Dr Korban Ali intervened to rescue his son, Ali Reza Rana, from an assault by members of a teenage gang, who targeted Rana for saving a pedestrian from the gang's aggression by dialing 999 for police assistance.

According to the police, the attackers identified themselves as followers of Chittagong University Chhatra League wing Vice-President Golam Rasul Nishan.

Following the assault, Korban Ali was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to a private hospital called Medical Center in the city.

He is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital's ICU. Doctors said Korban Ali's condition is critical due to brain hemorrhage.

"Doctors declared him 'clinically dead' on Sunday night. Although his life support has not been withdrawn, it could be automatically deactivated at any moment," Korban Ali's cousin, Jasim Uddin, told The Business Standard.

According to him, Korban Ali's son, Ali Reza Rana, was also injured during the attack on Friday.

He said, "A few days before the incident, Rana had witnessed a group of teenagers assaulting a pedestrian while walking down the road. Reacting promptly, Rana dialed 999 for help to rescue the man from the assault by the teenage gang. Subsequently, the police arrived and apprehended some of the perpetrators.

The gang members allegedly visited Rana's house that night and threatened to take revenge.

"Last Friday, while Rana was purchasing iftar items from the shop adjacent to his house, he was attacked by several members of the gang, including Samir, Apurba, Riyad, Sohel, and Aqib. Korban Ali rushed to his son's aid and during the altercation he sustained severe head injuries," Jasim Uddin added.

Ali Reza Rana told TBS, "We are familiar with the attackers. We have no prior enmity with them. Our only fault was intervening to rescue someone from their clutches, which provoked the attack against us.

"The attackers, including Samir, Apurba, Riyad, Sohel, and Aqib are part of a teenage gang notorious for various criminal activities in the area. They are known in the locality as followers of local Chhatra League leader Golam Rasul Nishan," he said adding that a formal complaint has been filed over the incident.

When contacted, Akbar Shah Police Station OC Mostafizur Rahman Bhuiyan confirmed that a case has been filed against 8-10 people in connection with the attack on Dr Korban Ali.

"We have received information suggesting that this attack stemmed from prior enmity. The attackers are allegedly followers of Chittagong University unit Chhatra League Vice-President Golam Rasul Nishan. Our investigation into the matter is underway."

However, no one has been arrested in connection with this incident yet, said the OC.