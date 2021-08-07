Demand made to increase beds in all Chattogram public and private hospitals

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 02:22 pm

Leaders called upon public and private clinics to take immediate action to ensure the treatment of corona and general patients.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS.
The Chattogram chapter of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has expressed concern over the news of increased Covid-19 deaths and made a humanitarian appeal to increase the number of beds in all public and private clinics in Chattogram.

In a statement issued to the media, the CAB leaders said that the Chattogram division had the highest number of deaths by Covid-19 on a daily basis. Even then, government and private hospitals and clinics are not increasing the number of beds and other facilities.

The CAB leaders also said the health ministry has failed to take any action despite the daily suffering of patients, harassment, lack of services, overcharging and lack of supervision.

Leaders called upon public and private clinics to take immediate action to ensure the immediate treatment of corona and general patients.

They also asked the concerned authorities to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability in health management.

The leaders further demanded in the statement that ministers, MPs and high-ranking government officials be treated at domestic government hospitals to restore confidence in the public health system.

CAB Central Committee Vice President SM Nazer Hossain, CAB Chattogram Divisional General Secretary Kazi Iqbal Bahar Chaberi, CAB Metropolitan President Jasmine Sultana Paru, General Secretary Ajay Mitra Shanku, Joint Secretary Dr Mezbah Uddin Tuhin, Touhidul Islam, CAB Chattogram South District President Alhaj Mannan, CAB Youth Group President Chowdhury KNM Riyadh and Secretary Nipa Das are signatories of the statement. 

 

