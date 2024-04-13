Fire guts 10 shops, 20 houses in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 09:29 pm

The fire broke out around 10:45am. Firefighters brought the blaze under control around 11:30am, Fire Service and Civil Defense Senior Station Officer (Agrabad) Khan Khalilur Rahman said

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A fire that broke out at City Gate of Chattogram's Badamtali intersection area today (13 April) gutted 8-10 shops and more than 20 rented houses.

"The fire broke out around 10:45am. Firefighters brought the blaze under control around 11:30am," Fire Service and Civil Defense Senior Station Officer (Agrabad) Khan Khalilur Rahman said.

"The fire likely originated from a hotel's gas cylinder. The incident resulted in approximately Tk9 lakh worth of damages."

However, goods valued Tk18 lakh were recovered from the shops, the station officer added.

