DB chief Harun presents sword to newly appointed chief justice

Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police&#039;s Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid presents a sword to the newly appointed Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan at an event in the capital on Wednesday (27 September). Photo: Collected
Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid presents a sword to the newly appointed Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan at an event in the capital on Wednesday (27 September). Photo: Collected

Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid presented a sword to the newly appointed Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan at an event in the capital.

Greater Mymensingh Samity, Dhaka organised the event at the National Museum in Shahbagh on Wednesday (27 September) afternoon.

Speaking at the event, Harun said, "Many meritorious children of Greater Mangmensingh are present here. The newly appointed Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan is our pride. He is a person with a great personality and a luminary of the greater Mangmensingh."

