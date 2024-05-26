Cyclone Remal: Bangabandhu Tunnel to be closed for 12 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 05:55 pm

Cyclone Remal: Bangabandhu Tunnel to be closed for 12 hours

The closure time may be increased or decreased depending on the circumstances

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 05:55 pm
The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, beneath the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram. File Photo: TBS
The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, beneath the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram. File Photo: TBS

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, built under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, will be closed for 12 hours from Sunday (26 May) 6pm to Monday 6am due to the adverse weather caused by Cyclone Remal.

Bangladesh Bridge Authority Executive Engineer Md Nazrul Islam, in charge of toll, traffic and EME management of the tunnel, told The Business Standard that the closure time may be increased or decreased depending on the circumstances.

