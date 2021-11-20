Cyber security issues dominate US-Bangladesh meet

Bangladesh

UNB
20 November, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 03:43 pm

Related News

Cyber security issues dominate US-Bangladesh meet

UNB
20 November, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 03:43 pm
A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Top Bangladeshi and US officials argy-bargied over issues like IT and cyber security during the week-long discussions in Washington DC.

Issues like digital economy partnership, global village, protection of technology, parallel policies, infrastructure and altered technology were also discussed at the US-Bangladesh ICT Consultation meeting held from November 14-19.

The meeting with officials of the US Commerce Department was fruitful, said Hasanul Haque, head of the Bangladeshi delegation.

"Discussions on what we need to do now to establish the freedom of speech on the internet as well as the security of individuals, society and the state were made," he said.

"From this we got a clear idea about the role of stakeholders and the responsibility of the state. Besides, we've got some guidelines to ensure the safety of the inhabitants of the global village and their equal opportunity in the digital economy."

In the global context of the fourth industrial revolution, the Data Privacy Act, cross-border e-commerce trade policy, coordination among different ministries in national security, advance security technology, security ranking of different countries, public-private partnerships and digital trade agreements between different countries; above all, necessary policy, law, infrastructure and technical security issues for Bangladesh came up in the meeting.

E-Cab General Secretary Abdul Wahed Tamal said that senior officials of several organisations working on cyber security and trade policy with the US Department of Commerce and representatives of various organisations, including Google, Facebook, Visa and MasterCard, discussed the policies with Bangladesh delegation.

"Important discussions were held on various policies for establishing trade relations between the US and Bangladesh, including cyber security, data protection, cross border trade."

On the other hand, Director General of Internet Governance Forum Mohammad Abdul Haq Anu said, "We had a great experience at the meeting." 

"It has become clear to us how information can play a big role in the development of the digital economy in the future, if we can implement information security on our digital infrastructure.

"With this experience Bangladesh will be able to accelerate the development of our cross-border digital commerce and global digital interconnection in our own culture," he said.

Top News

US-Bangladesh relations / Cybersecurity / bilateral talks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka