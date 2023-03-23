Soda ash turns into alcohol: Customs seizes liquor consignment imported thru false declaration

The Chattogram Customs House has seized a consignment of foreign liquors at the Chattogram Port as the goods were imported allegedly in the name of Dhaka-based import agent Bismillah Corporation under a false declaration for soda ash.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Chattogram Customs House Audit Investigation and Research (AIR) Unit Revenue Officer Nizam Uddin said that the consignment of goods was imported from London.

"We had information that the 40ft container was loaded with foreign liquors," he added.

The Customs House, in the presence of AIR unit officials, started a physical examination on the consignment on Thursday evening.

The quantity of liquor will be known after physical examination, said Nizam Uddin.

Earlier, in July last year, law enforcers seized five illegal consignments of liquors at the Chattogram Port, imported under the names of four import agents, to evade duties worth Tk 57.83 crore.