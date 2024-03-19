Cumilla train derailment: 4 bogies removed

Four of the nine bogies of the derailed Bijoy Express were removed from Tejer Bazar in Nangalkot of Cumilla today (19 March) morning.

Saiful Islam, divisional manager of Chattogram Eastern Railway, said so far four bogies have been removed and it will take two more days to remove five other bogies and repair the damaged rail tracks.

Due to rescue and repair work, the movement of trains on the down line remains suspended for several hours disrupting the regular schedule of the train movement, he said.

Several people were injured as nine bogies of Jamalpur-bound Bijoy Express train from Chattogram veered off the tracks at Tejer Bazar in Nangalkot, Cumilla Sunday.

Train operation on the down line resumed 14 hours after the derailment early Monday.