CAB Chattogram demands permanent train service on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route instead of special trains

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 02:44 pm

Related News

CAB Chattogram demands permanent train service on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route instead of special trains

The leaders further said due to the lack of a separate train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route the people of this region are disappointed.

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 02:44 pm
Cox&#039;s Bazar train station. File photo: TBS
Cox's Bazar train station. File photo: TBS

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chattogram leaders demanded a separate permanent train service on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route.

"The railway authorities have launched separate trains from Dhaka for passengers travelling to Cox's Bazar, they have neglected the interests of Chattogram passengers by providing very few seats from Chattogram," said the CAB leaders in a statement signed by CAB Central Committee on 24 June.

"On the other hand, while special trains to Cox's Bazar were launched during Eid, those were temporary. This is seen as a mockery of the local people. If intercity trains like Cox's Bazar Special and Tourist Express can operate on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route, why can't there be a special train on this route?" the leaders added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The leaders further said due to the lack of a separate train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route the people of this region are disappointed.

They have expressed dissatisfaction with the government's extension of a new railway line from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar, which was constructed at a cost of approximately Tk15,500 crores.

Earlier, a 100-kilometre-long railway line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 11 November of last year, and two intercity trains from Dhaka were launched on 1 December 2022, and on 10 January, 2023.

Despite the addition of these new trains, only 115 seats are allocated for passengers travelling from Chattogram station, leaving local residents feeling underserved.

To address this issue, the leaders propose making the special train launched during Eid on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route a permanent service.

They believe this would provide a fairer solution for the passengers in the Chattogram region, ensuring better access to railway travel benefits.

Top News

train / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

5h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

5h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

2h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

56m | Videos
What message does the Moscow-Pyongyang agreement give to the opposition?

What message does the Moscow-Pyongyang agreement give to the opposition?

1h | Videos
NATO preparing for war with Russia?

NATO preparing for war with Russia?

2h | Videos
Yellow-bellied sea snake found in Kuakata beach again

Yellow-bellied sea snake found in Kuakata beach again

3h | Videos