CAB Chattogram demands permanent train service on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route instead of special trains

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chattogram leaders demanded a separate permanent train service on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route.

"The railway authorities have launched separate trains from Dhaka for passengers travelling to Cox's Bazar, they have neglected the interests of Chattogram passengers by providing very few seats from Chattogram," said the CAB leaders in a statement signed by CAB Central Committee on 24 June.

"On the other hand, while special trains to Cox's Bazar were launched during Eid, those were temporary. This is seen as a mockery of the local people. If intercity trains like Cox's Bazar Special and Tourist Express can operate on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route, why can't there be a special train on this route?" the leaders added.

The leaders further said due to the lack of a separate train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route the people of this region are disappointed.

They have expressed dissatisfaction with the government's extension of a new railway line from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar, which was constructed at a cost of approximately Tk15,500 crores.

Earlier, a 100-kilometre-long railway line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 11 November of last year, and two intercity trains from Dhaka were launched on 1 December 2022, and on 10 January, 2023.

Despite the addition of these new trains, only 115 seats are allocated for passengers travelling from Chattogram station, leaving local residents feeling underserved.

To address this issue, the leaders propose making the special train launched during Eid on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route a permanent service.

They believe this would provide a fairer solution for the passengers in the Chattogram region, ensuring better access to railway travel benefits.