Teen gang raped on moving train, 3 arrested

A guard of the train has also been suspended in connection with the incident

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A 19-year-old girl was raped allegedly by the staffs of a catering company on the Chittagong-bound Udayan Express in early hours of Wednesday (26 June).

SM Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chittagong Railway Police Station, said the incident took place around 4:30am.

Police arrested three employees of SA Corporation, the catering company that supplies food to trains, in connection with the rape, he added.

The arrestees are Md Jamal (27), Md Sharif (28), and Md Rashed (27). All the arrested are employees of SA Corporation.

Abdur Rahim, a guard on the train, has also been suspended in connection with the incident, said Chattogram Railway Station Manager Mohammad Moniruzzaman.

The victim, who hails from Bandarban, used to live with her relatives in Bhairab.

According to police, the victim boarded the Udayan Express at Bhairab at 10:00pm on Tuesday, intending to travel to her home in Chattogram. The incident occurred while she was in the dining coach.

The accused raped her while the train was passing through the Laksam area.

The arrestees were sent to the court and a seven-day remand prayer was filed for further investigation, said the OC.

