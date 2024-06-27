Gang rape on train: Another accused arrested, catering company SA Corporation's operation suspended

Crime

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 05:24 pm

Related News

Gang rape on train: Another accused arrested, catering company SA Corporation's operation suspended

So far, four suspects have been arrested over the alleged incident. All of them are employees of SA Corporation, a company that provides catering service in trains.

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 05:24 pm
The Udayan Express train. File Photo: Facebook handle of the train service
The Udayan Express train. File Photo: Facebook handle of the train service

The Railway Police has arrested another suspect in a case filed over the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old on a moving Chattogram-bound Udayan Express train in the early hours of Wednesday (26 June).

The new arrestee has been identified as Rab Russel, Chattogram Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard today (27 June). He was arrested from Noakhali's Begumganj area this morning.

With this, four suspects have been arrested. All of them are employees of SA Corporation, a company that provides catering service in trains.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on Wednesday, police arrested Md Jamal, 27, Md Sharif, 28, and Md Rashed, 27 over the incident. 

A case has been filed with the Chattogram Railway Police Station over the alleged gang rape by the victim, said OC Shahidul. 

The police have applied for a 7-day remand for each of the arrestees to a local court, Shahidul said, adding that all of them have admitted to the crime in initial interrogation.

SA Corporation's operation suspended

Meanwhile, the Paharika-Udayan Express train authorities have suspended all operations of SA Corporation.

"SA Corporation was responsible for supplying food to the Udayan Express train. The service of the company has been suspended due to the involvement of its staff in rape. If proven, the company's contract will also be cancelled," Nazmul Islam, general manager of Bangladesh Railway Eastern Zone, told The Business Standard.

According to sources, SA Corporation, owned by contractor Shah Alam, also supplies food to Subarana and Turna Express trains.

The company authorities could not be reached over the phone despite several attempts.

The victim, who hails from Bandarban, used to live with her relatives in Bhairab.

According to police, the victim boarded the Udayan Express at Bhairab at 10:00pm on Tuesday, intending to travel to her home in Chattogram. The incident occurred while she was in the dining coach.

The arrestees allegedly raped her while the train was passing through the Laksam area.

The victim is currently under treatment at the One-stop Crisis Centre of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gang Rape / Bangladesh / train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

2h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

1h | Videos
Russell's Viper: The Lethal Power of Venomous Snakes

Russell's Viper: The Lethal Power of Venomous Snakes

3h | Videos
Who are running for president of Iran?

Who are running for president of Iran?

3h | Videos
What the local ward councilor said about the eviction of Sadeeq Agro

What the local ward councilor said about the eviction of Sadeeq Agro

5h | Videos