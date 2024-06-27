Gang rape on train: Another accused arrested, catering company SA Corporation's operation suspended

The Railway Police has arrested another suspect in a case filed over the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old on a moving Chattogram-bound Udayan Express train in the early hours of Wednesday (26 June).

The new arrestee has been identified as Rab Russel, Chattogram Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard today (27 June). He was arrested from Noakhali's Begumganj area this morning.

With this, four suspects have been arrested. All of them are employees of SA Corporation, a company that provides catering service in trains.

Earlier on Wednesday, police arrested Md Jamal, 27, Md Sharif, 28, and Md Rashed, 27 over the incident.

A case has been filed with the Chattogram Railway Police Station over the alleged gang rape by the victim, said OC Shahidul.

The police have applied for a 7-day remand for each of the arrestees to a local court, Shahidul said, adding that all of them have admitted to the crime in initial interrogation.

SA Corporation's operation suspended

Meanwhile, the Paharika-Udayan Express train authorities have suspended all operations of SA Corporation.

"SA Corporation was responsible for supplying food to the Udayan Express train. The service of the company has been suspended due to the involvement of its staff in rape. If proven, the company's contract will also be cancelled," Nazmul Islam, general manager of Bangladesh Railway Eastern Zone, told The Business Standard.

According to sources, SA Corporation, owned by contractor Shah Alam, also supplies food to Subarana and Turna Express trains.

The company authorities could not be reached over the phone despite several attempts.

The victim, who hails from Bandarban, used to live with her relatives in Bhairab.

According to police, the victim boarded the Udayan Express at Bhairab at 10:00pm on Tuesday, intending to travel to her home in Chattogram. The incident occurred while she was in the dining coach.

The arrestees allegedly raped her while the train was passing through the Laksam area.

The victim is currently under treatment at the One-stop Crisis Centre of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.