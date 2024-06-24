Cumilla AL leader 'crushed under wheels' of train

The deceased was identified as Abdul Momin, 57, Forest and Environment Affairs secretary of Cumilla Sadar Upazila (South) Awami League

Abdul Momin, 57, Forest and Environment Affairs secretary of Cumilla Sadar Upazila (South) Awami League died after being hit by a train on 24 June, 2024. Photo: Collected
Abdul Momin, 57, Forest and Environment Affairs secretary of Cumilla Sadar Upazila (South) Awami League died after being hit by a train on 24 June, 2024. Photo: Collected

An Awami League leader died allegedly after being crushed under the wheels of a train in Cumilla's Sadar South upazila this morning. 

The deceased was identified as Abdul Momin, 57, Forest and Environment Affairs secretary of Cumilla Sadar Upazila (South) Awami League. 

He was a resident of Shikarpur village.

His body was discovered by the side of the railway line in the Shikarpur area of ​​the upazila around 6:30 am today (24 June).

Confirming the matter, Sadar South Upazila Awami League President Golam Sarwar expressed his sorrow and said, "We have lost a dedicated Awami League activist. We are saddened by his untimely death."

According to locals, Abdul Momin routinely went for morning walks along the railway line to exercise. 

However, the exact time of his death and the train that struck him has not been determined as of 11am today.

When contacted, Laksam Railway Crossing police station Officer-in-Charge Murad Ullah Bahar said, "I have been informed about the incident. Police are working to gather more details regarding the matter."

 

Cumilla / Awami League (AL) / train / death

