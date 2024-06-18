Indian Railways pushes North-East connectivity via Bangladesh and Nepal

Indian Railways aims to connect the North East with the rest of the country through Bangladesh and Nepal, reducing travel time to the region, according to government sources.

These routes will bypass the 'Chicken Neck' region in the Siliguri area of West Bengal. The Railway Board has sanctioned a Final Location Survey (FLS) for approximately 1275.50 km, reports The Hindu BusinessLine.

"FLS for 14 new railway connectivity routes connecting Bangladesh, Nepal, and alternate routes towards the North-East have been sanctioned," an official in the Railway Ministry stated.

The survey includes around 500 km of new railway lines connecting Bangladesh and about 367 km of gauge conversion. In Nepal, over 200 km of new lines will be laid, while in the North East, another 212 km of lines will be constructed.

Segment-wise break-up

Nearly 250 km of new lines will be constructed along the West Bengal–Bangladesh–Meghalaya route, covering the Balurghat–Hili–Gaibandha–Mahendraganj–Tura–Mendipathar segment. Additionally, two sections of the West Bengal–Bangladesh route will see the construction of 80 km and 60 km of new railway lines, respectively.

In another segment connecting West Bengal to Assam via Bamanhat in Bangladesh, 38 km of new railway lines will be laid. For the Balurghat–Hili–Parbatipur–Kaunia–Lalmanirhat–Mogalhat–Gitaldaha section, an existing India–Bangladesh trade route, 18 km of new lines will be constructed.

The proposed Belonia–Feni–Chottogram trade route will feature 38 km of new railway lines.

Gauge conversion will take place in all these sections. Other significant segments include two West Bengal–Bangladesh–Tripura routes: the Gede–Darsana–Akhaura–Agartala route will require 100 km of gauge conversion, and the Petrapole–Benapole–Nabharon–Jessore–Rupdia–Padmabila–Lohagara–Kashiani–Shibchar–Mawa–Nimtala–Gendaria–Dhaka–Tongi–Bhairab Bazar–Akhaura–Agartala route will require 120 km of gauge conversion.

Other new routes

Improved connectivity between India and Nepal will include the construction of 190 km of new lines between Biratnagar and New Mal, along with 12.5 km of new lines in the Galgalia–Bhadrapur–Kajali Bazar section, according to a source.

In West Bengal, 170 km of new railway lines will be constructed in the Kumedpur–Ambari Falakata segment to improve connectivity in the Chicken Neck region. In Bihar's Purnea district, around Forbesganj, 18 km of new tracks will be laid to enhance connectivity to Bangladesh's Lakshamipur. Additionally, 25 km of new lines will be built to improve connectivity between Bengal and Bihar through the Chicken Neck region.

"These projects will speed up trade connectivity and enhance passenger services in the region," said a Railway official.