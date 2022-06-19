Cumilla polls result announcement delayed for rival candidates’ feud: EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 06:41 pm

The announcement of Cumilla City Corporation election results was delayed for about 20 minutes due to a sudden chaotic situation sparked between the supporters of two rival candidates at that moment, said the Election Commission.

In a statement issued Sunday (19 June), the Election Commission said that the supporters of two rival candidates engaged in a scuffle, obstructing the returning officer to announce the election results. Later, the final results were announced after the law enforcers brought the situation under control.

The commission mentioned that a few media reports and some social media users tried to point out this time as a delay of one or one and a half hours, indicating some mystery behind the delay.

Whereas the results were delayed only for 15-20 minutes, it said.

A supporter of defeated candidate Monirul Haque Sakku alleged that the results had been changed following a telephone call at the last moment.

The commission dubbed it an attempt to create controversy over the election result.

"It is not possible to change the results contained in the EVM at the last stage of publication of results. The results of 105 centres of Cumilla City Corporation have been declared in the polling centres and all the copies of the results have been provided to agents of the candidates," the EC stated.

It also noted that CCTV cameras were used in every centre to make the election smooth and transparent. Election observers and journalists were given access to cover the election. The election was held in a peaceful atmosphere and no violence was reported. 

