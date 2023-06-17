CUJ demands exemplary punishment for those involved in murder of journalist Nadim

Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) has held a protest against the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur in a terrorist attack and demanded exemplary punishment for the killers.

At the same time, they demanded the dismissal of Jamalpur superintendent of police (SP) and officer-in-charge of the police station concerned for failing to provide safety to journalist Nadim.

Referring to Jamalpur SP's comment on a talk show where he mentioned the murder of journalist Nadim as an isolated incident, CUJ President Tapan Chakraborty said the police could have arrested all those involved within an hour of the murder. Nadim had earlier gone live and sought the safety of his life from the police and home minister but the administration remained silent.

CIU General Secretary M Shamsul Islam said when a journalist is treated like this, the insecurity of journalists all over the country comes to the fore. Everyone needs to be united for the sake of journalists.

Speakers in the rally said that the brutal killing of Nadim was a direct blow to free journalism. This incident has shown the insecurity of professional journalists. In the past, there have been multiple murders of journalists, but as exemplary punishment for the killers has not been ensured, incidents like torture and murder of journalists are repeated.

The investigation into the murder of journalist couple Sagar-Rooney is not over yet. The Rapid Action Battalion have failed to submit the probe report in the murder case 95 times.

CUJ President Tapan Chakraborty presided over the programme while CUJ Joint Secretary Saidul Islam conducted the programme. Among others, former president of Chattogram Press Club Alhaj Ali Abbas, former president Mostak Ahmad, general secretary of Chattogram Press Club Debdulal Bhowmik, Senior Vice President of CUJ Mohammad Rubel Khan, executive of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists addressed the rally.

