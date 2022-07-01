Ctg Port hits record in dealing with containers 

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 06:55 pm

Chattogram Port, a key seaport of Bangladesh, handled highest number of containers in it's history in 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The port handled 11,81,74,160 tonnes of cargo, 32,55,358 TEUs containers and 4,231 ships in the last fiscal.

In FY 2020-2021, Chattogram Port dealt with 11,37,29,373 cargo, 30,97,236 TEUs containers and 4,062 ships. 

In a year apart, the port activities grew by 3.9% in cargo dealing, 5.1% in container handling and 4.2% in ship operation. 

Chattogram Port Authority Chairman M Shahjahan said various steps have been taken to enhance capacity of the port as per the direction of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The port's infrastructure, area of work are being expanded step by step. As a result, the port is growing every year and has surpassed the target for FY 21-22," he told The Business Standard.

He said the port was fully operational amid the Covid-19 pandemic which helped meet the target. 

Chattogram Customs also collected a record number of revenue of Tk 59,256 crore in the last fiscal year.

