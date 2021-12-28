Ctg port to destroy 9,479 kg hazardous chemicals 

As an LDC, Bangladesh currently enjoys the WTO's Duty-Free Trade Facility (GSP). After graduation, Bangladesh will be deprived of such facilities. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Chattogram Port Authority has again taken steps to destroy 9,479 kgs of hazardous chemicals that have remained piled up in the P-shed of the port for the past 20 to 28 years.

P-shed is designated for storing goods identified as dangerous and hazardous as per the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code.

The chemical items of 30 lots stored in P-sheds of the port have already been handed over to the representative of Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh Ltd in Sunamganj for destruction.

Earlier, 49 tonnes of dangerous chemical substances of 53 lots which were lying idle in the five P-sheds for 20 years were destroyed through geo cycle process in Sunamganj on 2 December last year. The environment department did not grant permission to destroy those at Chattogram Port.

The chemical items include hydrogen peroxide, hydrochloride, caustic soda, sulphate, textile chemical, the raw material of dye, estrogen and other chemicals and flammables.

Chattogram Customs House deputy commissioner (auction) Ali Reza Haider told TBS that the port has become vulnerable due to the chemicals being stored for a long time. That's why the issue of destroying these items has been given importance to reduce the high risk at the port.

The issue of dangerous chemical storage in Chattogram Port, which was piled up for 28 years, surfaced after the chemical explosion in Lebanon on 4 August last year.

The port authorities formed a committee on 9 August last year for a visit to the P-sheds to observe the chemicals and hazardous materials and submit a report with recommendations.

At the same time, it was found in the list of items in the P sheds prepared by the Chattogram Customs House that there are 60 lots of hazardous commodities from 2000 till 2020.

Besides, the customs authorities have auctioned the expired chemicals on 2 December this year which were imported but not released. These chemicals included sulfuric acid, textile chemicals, aluminium powder, and cyclohexanone products. But the response was very poor.

Sulfuric acid, textile chemicals, glycerin, and benthonic powder will again be auctioned on 30 December from 33 lots.