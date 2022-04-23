Ctg BCL leader stabbed to death

An eighteen-year-old local Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL) leader was stabbed to death in Jamalkhan Cheragi intersection of Chattogram city on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Asker Bin Tareq, son of SM Tarek hailed from Eanyet Bazar area of the city.

Reportedly, he was the religious affairs secretary of BCL's Jamalkhan ward unit and a grade 12 student of the city's BAF Shaheen College.

The young man was stabbed by a miscreant while he was hanging out with friends in the Cheragi hills area, Kotwali police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Jahidul Kabir told to The Business Standard.

According to police and witnesses, there had been an ongoing feud between the supporters of Jamalkhan Ward Councillor Shaibal Das Sumon and BCL's Chattogram city unit General Secretary Sabbir Sadek over establishing supremacy in the area. Following an argument in the city's Andarkilla area after iftar on Friday, both groups gathered at Cheragi intersection at around 10pm and locked into clashes.

At one point of the mayhem, Asker Bin Tarek belonging to the Sabbir group was stabbed.

The on-duty doctor declared Tareq dead after his friends rushed him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. The body was kept at the hospital's morgue for autopsy.

"The identity of the attacker could not be ascertained yet but a manhunt is underway to arrest the suspects," the OC added.