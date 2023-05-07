Ctg admin proposes renovating railway hospital to treat govt employees

Bangladesh

Ctg admin proposes renovating railway hospital to treat govt employees

The Chattogram district administration has taken the initiative to modernise the dilapidated railway hospital in Chattogram and proposed making it into a healthcare facility for government employees and to be run under its supervision.

Md Humayun Kabir, secretary of the Ministry of Railways, visited the hospital on Saturday to assess the viability of the renovation proposal.  

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman said there is no specialised hospital or hospitals for the government employees in the port city.

"A large number of government officials and their families live in Chattogram. So, there is a need for a specialised hospital in the city that can deliver quality medical services to all including government employees," he said.

During the pandemic the hospital was upgraded as a 100-bed hospital but is currently almost non-functional due to insufficient manpower. The hospital now only provides emergency services.

Only one doctor is working in the hospital against 12 posts sanctioned for it and 3 nurses are working against 6 posts. In total 230 people are working against sanctioned 343 posts.

According to the proposal of the district administration, following the implementation of the proposal, all government employees of the Chattogram division can be registered as beneficiaries online and also take doctor's appointments online.   

The overall operation of the hospital will be managed through a joint management committee comprising officials of the district administration and railway eastern zone.

