Two of a gang arrested for using fake PayPal accounts

Crime

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 10:57 pm

Related News

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Police has arrested two members of a gang that steals the identity of foreigners and opens fake PayPal accounts.

The organised crime and car theft prevention team of DMP's DB Motijheel Division arrested them from Rajuk Mohanagar Project area of Hatirjheel in the capital on Monday (31 October).

The arrestees are Md Faisal Sheikh and Raj Mohammad Sheikh.

Some Tk92 lakh cash, 59 mobile phones, 1 pocket router and 2 laptops were seized from their possessions.

Additional Commissioner of Police of DMP's Detective Branch Harun Or Rashid disclosed the details on the arrest in a press briefing held at DMP Media Centre on Tuesday (1 November).

Tipped-off, a team of DB Motijheel Division came to know that some people have been stealing the identity of foreigners, opening PayPal accounts, and making money illegally.

There were 59 different brands of mobile phones in a house on the ground floor of Block C of Mohanagar project, the DB chief said.

Regarding the modus operandi of the gang, Harun said that the gang steals personal information of foreigners and opens PayPal accounts.

The gang keeps control of these PayPal accounts opened for the local freelancers, he said.

"These dollars are then sold cheaply to online gamblers. Like digital hundi, the gang keeps a big percentage for themselves out of the money converted to taka," he added.

Stating that online gamblers benefit from the fact that PayPal is not yet legal in Bangladesh, the DB chief said the government is losing revenue and freelancers are not getting what they deserve because of the scam.

