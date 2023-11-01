DB to produce Sarwardi, Alal before court with 10-day and Abbas with 5-day remand plea: DB chief

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will today produce retired Lieutenant General Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi and BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas before the CMM Court with a ten-day remand plea.

Meanwhile, the party's Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal will be produced before the court with a five-day remand please, Detective Branch chief Harun Or Rashid told reporters in his office at the capital's Minto Road.

"They stabbed to death the same cops that serve the citizens. Around 100 members of the police are fighting for their lives now. We will not spare anyone," he said.

On Tuesday, police arrested BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas from his Motijheel residence and the party's Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal from a Dhaka Bank branch in Shaheenbag area of the capital.

Police also arrested Lieutenant General Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi (retd) in a case accusing him of committing treason by resorting to lies in a bid to destabilise the country on the same day.

The case was filed with the Paltan police station on 29 October, accusing Sarwardi alongside Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy, who introduced himself as an adviser to US President Joe Biden and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain.

He was picked up from his residence and taken to the DB office in the capital's Minto Road.