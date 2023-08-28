'DB doesn’t only feed lunch, seizes firearms too'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 07:01 pm

"While some may think the DB office is a restaurant, we will not be demoralised or disheartened by that. It is our human side," he said

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Additional Commissioner (detective branch) Harun Or Rashid said their efforts encompass more than just treating people with lunch at its office.

"We do not only treat people with food, we seize weapons too," he said while talking to reporters at the DB office today (28 August).

In response to the recent criticism aimed at the DB chief for offering food to a BNP leader at his office, Harun said, "While some may think the DB office is a restaurant, we will not be demoralised or disheartened by that. It is our humanitarian side."

He also emphasised that the Detective Branch makes every effort to identify culprits, regardless of where the incidents occur.

"We do this to give relief to the citizens," Harun added.

On 29 July, pictures and videos that show BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy enjoying a feast comprising traditional dishes and fruits alongside the DB chief went viral on social media. 

The DB chief's gesture has been appreciated by many, while many others have criticised it.

As some media referred to this gesture as "Bhuri Bhoj'', netizens spewed insults, saying there should instead be an exhibition of pictures and videos of attacks by the police to depict how countrymen are oppressed at the hands of law enforcers.

Detective Branch (DB) / Harun Ur Rashid / DB chief / Bangladesh

