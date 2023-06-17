Sylhet City polls: Man arrested over 'armed showdown'

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested one Abul Kalam Azad Tuhin, whose video of openly carrying a firearm in front of a rival councillor candidate's house went viral earlier.

He was arrested in connection with a case filed over the incident.

A team of RAB arrested him after Saturday midnight from North Shahbazpur Bazar area of Baralekha Upazila of Moulvibazar, confirmed Senior ASP Afsan-al-Alam, media officer of RAB-9.

Tuhin carried a gun, allegedly on behalf of Aftab Hussain Khan, councillor candidate of Ward-7 in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation elections.

The incident was publicised using CCTV footage, video and images on social media and various print and electronic media.

On 14 June, the Election Commission (EC) cancelled the nomination of Aftab Hussain Khan, following a complaint filed against him by Syed Mohammad Abdullah, the councillor candidate of the said ward.

Based on the complaint and statement, the returning officer investigated and submitted a report in this regard where the incident was found to be true.

After a hearing held in this regard, EC rejected Aftab's candidature.