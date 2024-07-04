Indian man 'deceived' into sex change surgery by friend who wants to marry him

04 July, 2024, 02:15 pm
Indian man 'deceived' into sex change surgery by friend who wants to marry him

A man in Uttar Pradesh claims a sex change surgery was performed on him without his consent and that his genitals were removed

A man in Uttar Pradesh claims a sex change surgery was performed on him without his consent. Mujahid, a 20-year-old from Muzaffarnagar, says he was sedated by one Omprakash and transported to a hospital where the surgery was performed as he lay unconscious.

According to an NDTV report, Mujahid says the whole thing was orchestrated by Omprakash in collusion with doctors of a local medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The 20-year-old man claimed that Omprakash had been molesting and harassing him for the past two years. On 3 June, Omprakash allegedly convinced the doctors of Begrajpur Medical College in Mansoorpur to perform the surgery on Mujahid.

"He brought me here, and the next morning I had an operation. When I regained consciousness, I was told that I had been changed from a boy to a girl," said Mujahid.

"When I woke up, Omprakash told me that I am a woman now and that he would take me to Lucknow to marry me. He threatened to kill my father if I resisted," Mujahid was quoted as saying by India Today. He added that doctors acted in collusion with Omprakash to perform the surgery without his consent.

What the doctors said

However, doctors of Begrajpur Medical College deny this claim. They say that Mujahid underwent sex reassignment of his own will.

Omprakash was arrested on June 16 based on a complaint made by Mujahid's father. The case has sparked outrage, with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) staging a protest outside the medical college.

BKU leaders say the hospital was involved in illegal organ trade and other illicit activities. "I believe there is a very big racket going on here where they remove vital organs of the body and sell them at a higher price," says farm leader Shyam Pal.

Pal is demanding the government pay ₹2 crore compensation to Mujahid.

