Prison break: 156 more inmates who escaped from Narsingdi jail surrender

Bangladesh

UNB
24 July, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 07:48 pm

Related News

Prison break: 156 more inmates who escaped from Narsingdi jail surrender

UNB
24 July, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 07:48 pm
Photo: Canva
Photo: Canva

One hundred and fifty-six more inmates who escaped from Narsingdi jail last Friday have surrendered today (24 July).

"The inmates willingly surrendered at the court of Narsingdi Judicial Magistrate from morning till 3:30pm today", said Kazi Nazmul Islam, president of Narsingdi Bar Association.

"With them, a total of 292 escapees surrendered in three days", he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 136 inmates surrendered on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Crime

Bangladesh / Crime / Law and Order

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

1d | Panorama
How are patients faring amid the curfew?

How are patients faring amid the curfew?

1d | Panorama
Representational image.

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

1d | Panorama
Finding the postpartum body’s needs is truly an adventure that can open you up to new styles. Photo: Courtesy

Comfort in style: Postpartum fashion in Bangladesh

5d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

5d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

6d | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

5d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

6d | Videos