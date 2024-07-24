Prison break: 156 more inmates who escaped from Narsingdi jail surrender

One hundred and fifty-six more inmates who escaped from Narsingdi jail last Friday have surrendered today (24 July).

"The inmates willingly surrendered at the court of Narsingdi Judicial Magistrate from morning till 3:30pm today", said Kazi Nazmul Islam, president of Narsingdi Bar Association.

"With them, a total of 292 escapees surrendered in three days", he added.

A total of 136 inmates surrendered on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.