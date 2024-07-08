Rohingya man killed, 2 Injured in landmine explosion during crab harvest in Naf River

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 11:05 am

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A Rohingya youth was killed and two others were injured in a landmine explosion during crab harvesting in the Naf River in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

The incident occurred yesterday (7 July) at around 2:30pm on the Laldiya Char inside Myanmar, opposite the Jadimura area under the upazila's Hnila union, confirmed Teknaf River police station Officer-in-Charge Tapan Kumar Biswas.

The deceased was identified as Md Zubair, 19, son of Abdul Hamid from Jadimura area of Hnila union. The injured were Shah Alam, 30, a resident of the Jadimura area, and Md Shukur, 24, from Damdamia BGB Camp area.

According to the River Police, all the victims were long-time Rohingya residents of the union whose families had been living on government land, under the Forest Department, outside the camps.

Tapan Kumar Biswas, citing relatives of the victims and locals said, "On Sunday around 12pm, local Rohingya youths Shah Alam, Md Zubair, and Md Shukur went crab harvesting in the Naf River near the Jadimura area of Teknaf upazila. At one point, they crossed the zero line of the Naf River and started catching crabs in the Laldiya Char area of Myanmar."

According to the injured, during crab harvesting, a buried object in the muddy ground exploded with a loud noise and injured all three of them. 

They managed to return to Bangladeshi waters with their injuries.

The OC said, "Shah Alam and Shukur managed to return home, but due to severe injuries, Zubair remained on the riverbank. Relatives later rescued Zubair and brought him home, where he later passed away."

After the injured were taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, the on-duty doctor referred them to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital. From there, Shukur was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital in critical condition, said the OC. 

"In the explosion, Zubair's right leg was completely blown off below the knee, and there were wounds on parts of his left leg. Shah Alam and Shukur also sustained injuries on various parts of their bodies," he added.

Reportedly, Teknaf police have been informed about the incident.

 

