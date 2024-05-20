SI suspended, remanded for snatching gold in Ctg

Crime

UNB
20 May, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 07:37 pm

A sub-inspector of Khulshi Police Station Aminul Islam, who was arrested on Sunday following allegations of involvement in snatching gold at the Khulshi's Akhtaruzzaman Flyover area in Chattogram, has been suspended and sent for a one-day remand.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam granted the remand against Aminul and his informant Shahidul Islam Zahed after police appealed for a five-day remand, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Md Mofiz Uddin.

According to sources, Abdul Malek, a Saudi expatriate from Lohagara upazila of Chattogram, was carrying 17 bhori gold from Shah Amanat International Airport on Sunday.

Later, Aminul and his source Shahidul picked him up in an autorickshaw in the Tigerpass area of the city.

After roaming around various streets in the city, they dropped Abdul off near Akhtaruzzaman Flyover and snatched the 17 bhori of gold from him.

On information, Aminul and Shahidul Islam Zahid were arrested.

 

