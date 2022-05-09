Shopkeeper fined in Ctg for hoarding 15,000L soybean oil

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has recovered 15,000 litres of stockpiled soybean oil in Chattogram.

The raids were carried out on Monday (9 May) noon at Pahartali Bazaar in the city and were found at Siraj Saudagar's shop.

The shop has been fined Tk1.70 lakh for secretly hoarding soybean oil and storing expired products.

Assistant Director of the directorate's Chattogram divisional office Anisur Rahman said, "We have recovered 15,000 litres of soybean oil from Siraj Saudagar's shop. They were accused of stockpiling oil."

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the officials of the directorate found a total of 1,050 litres soybean oil bottles of different brands kept in a warehouse beneath Khwaja Store at Sholashahar's Karnafuli Market.

The local administration recovered 2,328 litres of soybean oil from a grocery store in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram on Saturday night.