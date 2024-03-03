Clamp down on illegal hoarding of commodities during Ramadan: PM tells DCs

"During Ramadan, some businesses are there who always want to make extra profit by hoarding the essentials and raising their prices. We must pay special attention to it. It is now one of our immediate duties," PM Hasina said while opening the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Conference-2024 from her office in the city today (3 March).

PM Hasina during her introductory speech in the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at Ganabhaban on 12 August. Photo: PID
PM Hasina during her introductory speech in the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at Ganabhaban on 12 August. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the field-level administration to take stern action against illegal hoarders of commodities and ensure a smooth supply of essential items to consumers during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

"During Ramadan, some businesses are there who always want to make extra profit by hoarding the essentials and raising their prices. We must pay special attention to it. It is now one of our immediate duties," PM Hasina said while opening the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Conference-2024 from her office in the city today (3 March).

Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of districts joined the four-day conference, which will conclude on Wednesday (6 March).

"In the supply chain, problems are created, or attempts are made to create artificial crises of commodities. Some hoarders would rather let goods rot than supply them to the market. It is imperative to take stringent legal measures in addressing this matter," she said.

The PM asked the field administration to pay special attention so that the essential goods could reach the common people smoothly during the upcoming Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.

She said though the inflation rate is still within 10% in Bangladesh, it is nonetheless a problem.

She directed the officials to intensify monitoring of the market situation and ensure that consumers are not subjected to any form of harassment.

The subsequent events of the conference will be held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium and will feature a total of 30 sessions.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain delivered the welcome speech of the conference.

Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain, PM's Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Dhaka divisional commissioner Sabirul Islam, Chattogram DC Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman and Gaibandha DC Kazi Nahid Rasul spoke at the opening session.

This year, some 350 proposals have been put forth by the DCs and divisional commissioners for the DC Conference, a platform for top field-level administration officials.

