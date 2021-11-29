Seven buses torched after student run over at Rampura

Crime

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 12:58 am

Related News

Seven buses torched after student run over at Rampura

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 12:58 am
Photo Courtesy - Shakhawat Hossain Sayantha
Photo Courtesy - Shakhawat Hossain Sayantha

Seven buses have been torched by a mob at Rampura in the capital after a bus of Anabil Paribahan ran over a student on Monday night. 

The student named Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, who was an SSC candidate and also a tea vendor at Rampura Bazar, was crossing the road. The bus ran over him and injured few others while fleeing the scene.

Photo of the deceased student Durjoy/Facebook
Photo of the deceased student Durjoy/Facebook
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Agitated locals later blocked the road after the accident and set fire to several buses.

Rampura police station Officer-in-Charge Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

"We got the information of fire at 11:08pm. Three units doused the fire on the buses," said Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service control room.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

"Police have seized the killer bus and arrested its driver," Deputy Commissioner Abdul Ahad told reporters in a briefing.  

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Bangladesh / Top News

Bus / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says