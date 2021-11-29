Seven buses torched after student run over at Rampura

Seven buses have been torched by a mob at Rampura in the capital after a bus of Anabil Paribahan ran over a student on Monday night.

The student named Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, who was an SSC candidate and also a tea vendor at Rampura Bazar, was crossing the road. The bus ran over him and injured few others while fleeing the scene.

Photo of the deceased student Durjoy/Facebook

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Agitated locals later blocked the road after the accident and set fire to several buses.

Rampura police station Officer-in-Charge Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"We got the information of fire at 11:08pm. Three units doused the fire on the buses," said Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service control room.

"Police have seized the killer bus and arrested its driver," Deputy Commissioner Abdul Ahad told reporters in a briefing.