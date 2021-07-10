Sajeeb Group MD, 7 others put on remand over Narayanganj factory fire

Three of the detainees

A Narayanganj court on Saturday issued a 4-day remand against Sajeeb Group Managing Director Md Abul Hashem and seven others each over the deadly fire at a Narayanganj factory.

Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order today, Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Abir Hossain confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The accused are- Sajeeb Group Chairman and MD Abul Hashem and Chief Executive Officer Shahen Shah Azad; Hashem's four sons- Hasib Bin Hashem, Tarek Ibrahim, Tawsib Ibrahim, and Tanjim Ibrahim; Hashem Food's Deputy-General Manager Mamunur Rashid and Civil Engineer and administrative Official Md Alauddin.

Earlier on the day police arrested the eight people over the fire incident that killed over 50 workers at Shezan Juice factory in Narayaganj.