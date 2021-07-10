Sajeeb Group MD, 7 others put on remand over Narayanganj factory fire

Crime

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 06:49 pm

Related News

Sajeeb Group MD, 7 others put on remand over Narayanganj factory fire

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 06:49 pm
Three of the detainees
Three of the detainees

A Narayanganj court on Saturday issued a 4-day remand against Sajeeb Group Managing Director Md Abul Hashem and seven others each over the deadly fire at a Narayanganj factory.

Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order today, Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Abir Hossain confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident

The accused are- Sajeeb Group Chairman and MD Abul Hashem and Chief Executive Officer Shahen Shah Azad; Hashem's four sons- Hasib Bin Hashem, Tarek Ibrahim, Tawsib Ibrahim, and Tanjim Ibrahim; Hashem Food's Deputy-General Manager Mamunur Rashid and Civil Engineer and administrative Official Md Alauddin.

Earlier on the day police arrested the eight people over the fire incident that killed over 50 workers at Shezan Juice factory in Narayaganj.

Bangladesh / Top News

Sajeeb Group / Abul Hashem / Shezan Juice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru