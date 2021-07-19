Rupganj factory fire: Hashem, two sons secure bail

Sajeeb Group Chairman MA Hashem and his two sons have secured bail in a case filed over the Rupganj factory fire that claimed 52 workers' lives.

Senior District and Sessions Judge Anisur Rahman granted bail to Hashem and his sons -- Hasib Bin Hashem and Tarek Ibrahim -- today.

Earlier on 10 July, police arrested eight people including Sajeeb Group Chairman MA Hashem, his four sons, and three factory officials in connection with the case.

However, on 14 July, Hashem's two sons -- Tawsif Ibrahim and Tanjib Ibrahim -- were granted bail in a Naranganj court.

At least 52 workers were killed and many injured in a massive fire that broke out at Shezan Juice Factory owned by Hashem on 8 July.

