Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 02:42 pm

Eight people have been arrested over the fire incident that killed over 50 workers at Shezan Juice factory in Narayaganj, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

"Factory owners and managers are among the detainees," he made the disclosure to the reporters after visiting the spot today.

The minister also warned saying, "None will be spared if their negligence is found over the fire incident. All responsible persons will be brought under trial.

The detainees are- MA Hashem, his four sons- Hasib Bin Hashem, Tarek Ibrahim, Tawsib Ibrahim and Tanjim Ibrahim; factory officials- Shahan Shah Azad, Mamunur Rashid and Md Salahuddin.

Family of a fire victim earlier filed a case and later police shown them arrested in the case.

Earlier in the day, police picked up MA Hashem and his sons from their Gulshan residence in the capital and took them to the Rupganj police station.

Life so cheap: 52 die in fire for blatant negligence

A massive fire broke out at the Shezan Juice factory, sister concern of Sajeeb Group, in Narayanganj's Bhulta area at 5pm on Thursday. Three workers died after jumping from the roof during the fire. Later fire service recovered bodies of 49 workers on Friday.

On the same day, MA Hashem pointed fingers at the workers for the blaze, saying their negligence might have caused the fire.

"Operating an industry was the biggest mistake in my life because an industry requires workers and when there are workers they will work. And fire can occur during the work. Is it my responsibility?

I never triggered the fire myself, not even the manager as well," Hashem said.

