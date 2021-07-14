Rupganj factory fire: 2 sons of Hashem Foods owner granted bail

A Narayanganj court today granted bail to two sons of Abul Hashem, owner of Hashem Food and Beverage, a unit of Sajeeb Group, in a case filed over the fire at Rupganj factory that had claimed 52 lives.



Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Fahmida Khatun passed the order after eight accused of the case, including the factory owner and his four sons, were produced at the court after completing their four-day remand.



The bail was granted to Tawsif Ibrahim and Tanjib Ibrahim, while the rest were sent to jail, reports bangla daily Prothom Alo.



The bail was set at Tk20,000 bond until the next hearing of the case.



Lawyer of the accused Mahbub Alam Liton said the court granted the bail as Tawsif and Tanjib don't hold ownership of the company and they study abroad.



Earlier, the eight accused were arrested over the fire at the factory, where chemicals and inflammable materials were stored.

On 8 July, 52 people trapped inside the factory building died in a devastating fire in Rupganj.

