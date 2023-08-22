One arrested over Cox’s Bazar AL leader murder

Police have arrested Ashraful Islam, 18, the main accused in the murder of Awami League leader Saifuddin in Cox's Bazar.

Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuzul Islam said he was arrested from the Pahartoli area of the city around 1:30am on Tuesday (22 August).

The accused is a student of Wami Academy madrasa in the area.

"After the murder incident, police obtained some CCTV footage from the hotel, and Ashraful was seen in those footage," the SP said.

He said Ashraful was involved in the murder. Whether anyone else was with him or not will be known after interrogation.

"The footage and preliminary information from Ashraful suggest that he was the only murderer. On Sunday [20 August], Ashraful was seen going to different places with Saifuddin on his motorcycle," Mahruzul said.

Meanwhile, The Business Standard correspondent obtained video footage of Ashraful Islam's arrest on suspicion of involvement in the murder. In the video footage, he was confessing to killing Saifuddin after Maghrib prayers on Sunday.

Saifuddin, a municipal Awami League leader, was found dead in a room at Sun Moon Hotel in Cox's Bazar on Monday (21 August) morning.

He was the forest and environment affairs secretary of Cox's Bazar Municipal Awami League and a former leader of Cox's Bazar district Chhatra League.