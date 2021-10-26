Noakhali suspect reveals BNP-Jamaat link to communal attack: Police 

Crime

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 09:59 pm

Related News

Noakhali suspect reveals BNP-Jamaat link to communal attack: Police 

Police in the district arrest eight more individuals including three BNP men

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 09:59 pm
Noakhali suspect reveals BNP-Jamaat link to communal attack: Police 

A communal attack suspect in Noakhali has named 15 BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders in connection with inciting the violence in his confessional statement.

The suspect, Faisal Inam Kamol, vice president of Noakhali Swechhabak Dal, made the confession to a court Monday, said Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Shahidul Islam on Tuesday.  

"He [Faisal] named 15 leaders from the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, including Barkatullah Bulu, vice president of BNP National Executive Committee, as the instigators of the communal violence," said the police official.

He said police arrested eight more individuals including three BNP men from Noakhali and Sylhet in the past 24 hours until Tuesday morning. Of the arrestees, one Imran Hossain Nishan in the initial interrogation said he looted 1.35 lakh from a local temple during the communal attack.

In a separate development Tuesday, three communal attack suspects were placed on a one-day remand. They are Ali Asgar, Nurul Islam Sumon and Nurul Islam Jibon.     

In Cumilla, a case was filed on Tuesday against 50-60 unidentified perpetrators following the death of a victim of communal violence.

The victim – Dilip Das, 62, – was hit on the head by a stone pelted during the attack at Razeshwari temple in Monohorpur on 13 October. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. 

Dilip's wife Puja Rani filed the case with Kotwali Police Station.

In Rangpur, police arrested three more individuals for vandalism, arson and looting, raising the number of total arrests to 69, said Rangpur Superintendent of Police Biplab Kumar Sarker.         

The three arrestees are Ashikur Rahman, Shafikul Islam and Palash Mia.   

"All the culprits who are involved in the attack on Hindu community in Rangpur's Pirganj will be brought to book. None will be spared," said Biplab Kumar.

Bangladesh / Top News

Noakhali attacks / Communal violence / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

11h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

11h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

11h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF