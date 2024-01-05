Newlywed man stabbed dead by younger brother in Cox's Bazar

Crime

UNB
05 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 07:27 pm

Related News

Newlywed man stabbed dead by younger brother in Cox's Bazar

The deceased Ayub Ali, 30, who got married 15 days back, was a resident of Dhechuapalong Kombnia village under Khuniyapalong union.

UNB
05 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 07:27 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A newlywed man was stabbed to death allegedly by younger brother over a previous feud in Dhechuapalong Kombnia village under Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar on Friday (5 January).

The deceased Ayub Ali, 30, who got married 15 days back, was a resident of Dhechuapalong Kombnia village under Khuniyapalong union.

The victim's elder brother Md Ali said Ayub was irrigating in a betel nut orchard by a water pump in their house on Friday morning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Younger brother Yeasir Ali wanted to take the pump away which led to an altercation between them, he said.

At one stage, the accused fetched a machete from the house and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.

Local Union Parishad member Md Abdullah said there had long been a dispute between the brothers and he tried to settle it but failed despite three time-attempts.

Ramu police station's Officer-in-charge Abu Taher said being informed they recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

They collected samples of the incident from the spot while a legal process was underway in this connection, the OC added.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / Cox's Bazar / Crime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

8h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

12h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

23h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

1d | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

1d | Videos
'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

2h | Videos