Newlywed man stabbed dead by younger brother in Cox's Bazar

A newlywed man was stabbed to death allegedly by younger brother over a previous feud in Dhechuapalong Kombnia village under Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar on Friday (5 January).

The deceased Ayub Ali, 30, who got married 15 days back, was a resident of Dhechuapalong Kombnia village under Khuniyapalong union.

The victim's elder brother Md Ali said Ayub was irrigating in a betel nut orchard by a water pump in their house on Friday morning.

Younger brother Yeasir Ali wanted to take the pump away which led to an altercation between them, he said.

At one stage, the accused fetched a machete from the house and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.

Local Union Parishad member Md Abdullah said there had long been a dispute between the brothers and he tried to settle it but failed despite three time-attempts.

Ramu police station's Officer-in-charge Abu Taher said being informed they recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

They collected samples of the incident from the spot while a legal process was underway in this connection, the OC added.