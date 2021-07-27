Narayanganj fire: CID logs 49 body claims  

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has registered 49 death claims against 49 charred unidentified bodies of workers who died at Shezan Juice Factory fire in Narayanganj.

The bodies that are now kept at three hospital morgues in Dhaka will be handed over to the relatives after DNA profile matching, said Azad Rahman, additional superintendent of the CID.

Rahman said they prepared the log after talking to relatives of the slain workers, and collecting the documents from the factory office. The initial listing suggests the unidentified bodies include 31 women.

On 8 July, the deadly factory fire broke out in Narayanganj's Rupganj leaving at least 52 workers dead and 25 more injured. It took firefighters around 24 hours to put off the blaze to initiate a search and rescue operation at the building.

Subsequently, 69 relatives of the workers submitted their DNA sample for the identification.

Rahman said they started the DNA profiling on 11 July and it will take around a month to complete the process.

According to the CID list, 19 of the total body claims are from Kishoreganj, five are from Bhola, four are from Noakhali, three are from Netrokona, two are from Narayanganj, three are from Habiganj, two are from Gaibandha, one each from Moulvibazar, Gazipur, Rajshahi, Narsingdi, Pabna, Dinajpur, Jamalpur, Dhaka, Nilphamari, Bogura and Barisal district.

The deceased are – Jahanara (38), Nayeem Islam Munna (16), Fakima Akter, Sagorika Saila, Rahima Akter, Farzana (14), Fatema Akter (15), Mina Khatun (36), Shahana Akter (44), Rohima (39), Shahana Akter (18), Mahmuda Akter (22), Khadeja Akter (16), Amena Akter (22), Rabeya Akter, Taslima Akter, Selina Akter, Rakib Dewon, Hasnaen (12), Shmim (18), Mohiuddin (27), Rakib Hossian (17), Akash Mia, Rashed (25), Ayat Hossen (19), Tarek Zia (15), Shanta Moni Akter (14), Takia Akter, Hima Akter, Firoza (36), Mitu Akter, Ommrita Beguem, Jahan Tuli, Sefali Rani Sarker (18), Loborno Akter, Nushrat Jahan, Kompa Rani Bormon, Ripon Mia, Mahbubur Rahman (28), Riya Akter (30), Mohammad Ali, Sazzad Hossain, Zihad Rana, Nazma Begum (35), Shopon Mia, Nazma Khatun, Noman (18) Nazmul Hossain and Shamim (18).