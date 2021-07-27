Narayanganj fire: CID logs 49 body claims  

Crime

Nurul Amin
27 July, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 09:22 pm

Related News

Narayanganj fire: CID logs 49 body claims  

The claims will be settled after DNA matching that would take one month

Nurul Amin
27 July, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 09:22 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has registered 49 death claims against 49 charred unidentified bodies of workers who died at Shezan Juice Factory fire in Narayanganj.

The bodies that are now kept at three hospital morgues in Dhaka will be handed over to the relatives after DNA profile matching, said Azad Rahman, additional superintendent of the CID.

Rahman said they prepared the log after talking to relatives of the slain workers, and collecting the documents from the factory office. The initial listing suggests the unidentified bodies include 31 women.

On 8 July, the deadly factory fire broke out in Narayanganj's Rupganj leaving at least 52 workers dead and 25 more injured. It took firefighters around 24 hours to put off the blaze to initiate a search and rescue operation at the building.  

Subsequently, 69 relatives of the workers submitted their DNA sample for the identification.  

Rahman said they started the DNA profiling on 11 July and it will take around a month to complete the process.

According to the CID list, 19 of the total body claims are from Kishoreganj, five are from Bhola, four are from Noakhali, three are from Netrokona, two are from Narayanganj, three are from Habiganj, two are from Gaibandha, one each from Moulvibazar, Gazipur, Rajshahi, Narsingdi, Pabna, Dinajpur, Jamalpur, Dhaka, Nilphamari, Bogura and Barisal district.

The deceased are – Jahanara (38), Nayeem Islam Munna (16), Fakima Akter, Sagorika Saila, Rahima Akter, Farzana (14), Fatema Akter (15), Mina Khatun (36), Shahana Akter (44), Rohima (39), Shahana Akter (18), Mahmuda Akter (22), Khadeja Akter (16), Amena Akter (22), Rabeya Akter, Taslima Akter, Selina Akter, Rakib Dewon, Hasnaen (12), Shmim (18), Mohiuddin (27), Rakib Hossian (17), Akash Mia, Rashed (25), Ayat Hossen (19), Tarek Zia (15), Shanta Moni Akter (14), Takia Akter, Hima Akter, Firoza (36), Mitu Akter, Ommrita Beguem, Jahan Tuli, Sefali Rani Sarker (18), Loborno Akter, Nushrat Jahan, Kompa Rani Bormon, Ripon Mia, Mahbubur Rahman (28), Riya Akter (30), Mohammad Ali, Sazzad Hossain, Zihad Rana, Nazma Begum (35), Shopon Mia, Nazma Khatun, Noman (18) Nazmul Hossain and Shamim (18).

Bangladesh / Top News

Narayanganj fire / CID / 49 body

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

5
Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case
Crime

Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing