What we know about Abed Ali, his PSC ring

Following a CID drive, details have surfaced about the racketeer involved in leaking government recruitment exams' question papers.

The syndicate is not limited to only the Bangladesh Public Service Commission.

It also involves officials and employees of various other government organisations, investigators believe.

Abed Ali, a former chauffeur of the BPSC chairman, has allegedly been at the helm of the network which have been leaking question papers for year after year and piled up illegal wealth.

#1Abed Ali

This is not the first time Syed Abed Ali's name came into light.

In fact, he had lost his job from the BPSC for his involvement in supplying answer papers from outside in a recruitment exams for the post of assistant maintenance engineer of the ICT ministry in 2014.

Now people know about the departmental action, but there is no trace of the criminal case filed against him.

It seems Abed Ali could has accumulated more wealth by leading a nexus within and outside the PSC despite his ouster from the Bangladesh Public Service Commission.

He admitted to the CID about the wealth he amassed by leaking question papers as well as ensuring jobs.

CID sources said Abed Ali confessed about his illegal wealth estimated to be TK50 crore.

This includes three apartments and a six-storey building in the capital, alongside a duplex house at his village home at Dasar, Madaripur.

The person from Madaripur, had managed the job of driver at the PSC giving a false address in Sirajganj district, sources claim.

After being dismissed from his job after the 2014 scandal, the PSC had called him a person of "habitual misconduct".

#2Abu Jafar

A deputy director at the PSC, Abu Jafar, another arrested by CID, used to run a coaching centre for job seekers in the capital's Malibagh.

The coaching centre "Jyoti Commercial" is named after his wife Jyoti.

He was not given promotion due to his involvement in coaching, illegal for a PSC official, as well as other irregularities.

However, the punishment could not stop him from making money through running the coaching centre and leaking question papers.

And, finally he got the promotion, too.

#3Mohammad Alamgir

Another arrested Mohammad Alamgir is an assistant director at the PSC. He also has a coaching centre for government recruitment in the city's Mirpur.

The CID said the coaching centre was involved in leaking question papers.

As several PSC members were disturbed by his "tadbirs" for recruitment, he had been verbally warned and finally transferred to Sylhet.

#4Khalilur Rahman

This is not the first time that PSC's dispatch writer Khalilur Rahman has been arrested.

Elite force RAB had arrested him in a case filed with the capital's Shahbagh police station during 33rd BCS exams in 2012.

He was also suspended from the PSC.

But, Khalil was successful in his legal-illegal bid as the charge against him was withdrawn from both the criminal and departmental cases due to "absence of enough witnesses".

Khalilur Rahman staged a comeback to the PSC in 2022 and got all the previous salaries.