A real estate businessman or a charitable man? What people from Abed Ali’s village say about him

Syed Abed Ali alias Jibon. Photo: Facebook page under his name

Former Public Service Commission (PSC) chauffeur Syed Abed Ali, arrested last night for his alleged involvement in a major exam question leak syndicate, has roots tracing back to Botla village in the Dasar upazila of Madaripur district.

Although known locally as a real estate businessman, Abed Ali's alleged criminal activities have shocked his community.

Abed Ali and his son Sohanur Rahman Siam, along with 15 others, were arrested last night. This syndicate is believed to have been responsible for leaking question papers for over 30 recruitment exams, including BCS exams. The scandal unveiled a syndicate involving six officials and employees of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Residents of Botla village revealed that Abed Ali, the second of four children coming from an underprivileged family, began working as a porter in Dhaka's Sadarghat at the age of eight.

He later learned to drive and secured a job at the PSC, which marked the beginning of his ascent to wealth.

The scandal has sparked outrage in Madaripur and beyond.

Abdul Haque, a 45-year-old local resident, said, "Syed Abed Ali was known for his charitable donations. Last Eid, his son Siam distributed beef to households in the area, arriving in a luxury car. We had no idea about their involvement in such criminal activities. Justice must be served after a thorough investigation."

Siam apparently used to introduce himself as "son of a business magnate."

Abed Ali built a lavish house in his village, spending crores of taka.

He has also allegedly occupied land to establish a cattle farm and market.

Masud Parvez, president of the Madaripur Unnayan Sangram Parishad, commented, "The public should question those who amass wealth in suspicious ways."