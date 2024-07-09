3 cadres of 33rd BCS serving their posts after passing exams with leaked questions

At least three cadres of the 33rd BCS are currently serving their posts after passing examinations with leaked questions.

One of the accused, Public Service Commission's (PSC) Dispatch Officer Khalilur Rahman gave a confessional statement at a Dhaka court today (9 July) admitting to leaking the questions to ten people who appeared in the 33rd BCS examinations.

Six of them had cleared the written test. Of whom, three dropped out of the Viva, while the other three are still serving in different cadres after sitting for the Viva.

Public Service Commission's (PSC) Dispatch Officer Khalilur Rahman. Photo: Collected

He further said that he was involved with guaranteeing hundreds of employment in various recruitment exams for the Assistant Upazila Education Officer and Railway Sub Assistant Engineer.

He said in court that officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were "shocked to see his luxurious lifestyle" at his Mirpur residence.

Mentioning his arrest by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in 2012 in connection with questions leaked for BCS preliminary exams, he said the PSC did not take any action against him at the time. The exams had later been cancelled.

He used to introduce job aspirants to a PSC official at the time. When he would get the green signal from there, he would proceed with financial transactions to finalise their appointments.

He said Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital Technician Niamul also helped him many times in leaking these question papers.