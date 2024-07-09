How Abed Ali earned millions from question leaks: Tk2-5 lakh advance pay, Tk18 lakh after getting employment letter

Abed Ali, PSC chairman's former chauffeur, has made a confessional statement to a Dhaka court that he had guaranteed employment for job seekers in exchange for Tk18 lakh.

According to a case statement filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), an organised gang leaked the question papers before the Railway Sub Assistant Engineer recruitment exam held under PSC on 5 July.

Abed Ali confessed to the court regarding his involvement in this recruitment.

Seven of 17 people who were detained, over allegations of leaking question papers for public service recruitment examinations, have been taken to a Dhaka court to record confessional statements under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Ten others of the lot have been sent to jail.

Judge Tahmina Haque of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court recorded the confessional statements today, a CID official involved in the investigation told The Business Standard, wishing anonymity.

While recording the statement today, Abed Ali mentioned Priyanath Roy, 51, who was an auditor in the defence and finance department of Gazipur Cantonment.

Roy was arrested by the CID in this connection.

Abed Ali said for several years, the duo have been leaking question papers of various recruitment examinations of the Public Service Commission.

Priyanath Roy used to bring aspiring job seekers to Abed Ali, who would then get them in touch with other PSC officials.

The duo has so far scammed at least 450 people into getting jobs through leaked question papers.

When Priyanath Roy would first take a job seeker to Abed Ali, he would charge Tk2-5 lakh in advance.

They would then make a contract with the job seekers for Tk18-20 lakhs. Once the job aspirants would appear for the exam, then receive the employment letter or job confirmation, they would pay Abed Ali the amount.

Abed also admitted to the court that he and Priyanath were involved in leaking question papers of several non-cadre exams.

At least six others are expected to testify in the case today.

According to court sources, the defendants who agreed to give confessional statements besides Abed Ali are PSC despatch writer Khalilur Rahman and office assistant Sajedul Islam, businessmen Md Sohel, Sakhawat Hossain and Sayem Hossain and a private university student Liton Sarkar.