Money laundering through online gambling platforms: 5 arrested in Khulna

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested five members of an online gambling gang from Khulna for allegedly laundering money through online gambling platforms.

They were arrested in a raid in Khulna's Rupsa upazila on Thursday (2 March) night.

The arrestees were identified as Md. Rajib, Md. Enamul Gazi, Md. Mehedi Hasan, Md. Idris Mollah and Md. Mamun.

According to a press release by the RAB, a group of people in Khulna's Rupsa upazila have been laundering money through online gambling apps like 1XBET and Velki Live. The ring used to illegally transact money from around the country using Bkash, Nagad and other mobile financial services.

Tipped off, the elite force conducted a raid in Khulna's Rupsa upazila on Wednesday night and arrested the five ring members, including the mastermind.

During the raid, the RAB recovered and seized at least five Android smartphones used for online betting.

Later, information regarding online gambling, and illegal transactions of both dollars and local currencies through multiple mobile financial services (Bkash, Nogod, Rocket, and Upay) was obtained from various messenger groups found in the recovered mobile phone.

The arrestees were later handed over to the concerned police station.